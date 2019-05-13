Iva Mae Hutchinson

August 12, 1928 - May 5, 2019



Iva Mae Hutchinson, the daughter of Marion and Jewell Rutherford, was born in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She has two living brothers, Bill and Tom. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Eugene Hutchinson. Together they had 12 children. Three preceded her in death, Regina, Alicia, and Steven. The surviving children are Patricia, Dianne, Jean, Lucian, Vern, Judy, Rick, Terry and Twyla. 23 living grandchildren, preceded in death by Michael. 29 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Quilters Piece Corp. and First Baptist Church Hesperia. Services to be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Hesperia, 9280 Maple Ave., Hesperia.