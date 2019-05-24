Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sunset Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary 24000 Waalew Road Apple Valley , CA 92307 (760)-247-0155 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Allen Russell

December 13, 1924 - April 14, 2019



Jack Allen Russell, 94, lost his battle with cancer on April 14, 2019, and passed away at home cared for by his loving family. He was born to Frank William Russell and Elsie Julia Allen on December 13, 1924, in Seattle, Washington. At the age of 17 he joined the Marines. He celebrated his 18th birthday on his way to Pago Pago to fight the Japanese. Jack was honorably discharged as a Private First Class. He returned to Seattle and he took advantage of the GI bill to buy a milk truck. Jack was a long-time resident of the High Desert and spent 41 years at Sunland Ford as a car salesman. Jack was married to Johanna for 25 years and to Betty for 39 years. They had ten children between them. He always said he was rich in children. Jack loved to travel around the USA and the world with wife Betty. He was also a consummate stream fisherman, able to tie complicated knots and catch trout when no one else could, well into his late 80s. He was the life of the party and enjoyed entertaining by playing his ukulele. He welcomed you into his home with his warm smile. Jack is loved and will be missed. He is survived by nine of his ten children: Janet Montoya, Jim ( Sue) Russell, June (Frank Lockwood) Russell, Jeff Russell, Sherry (Ed) Nukala, Doug Shumate, Steve (Amanda) Shumate, Dennis (Shawna), Jason (Nicole) Berry; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by both wives: Johanna (Josephine Ficker) and Betty (Faye Hamlet), his brother Frank Warren Russell, his eldest son John Russell and daughter-in-law Sandra Russell. A celebration of Jack's life will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Apple Valley, California. Published in the Daily Press on May 27, 2019

