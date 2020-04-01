Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Howard Erwin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Howard Erwin

May 4, 1947 - February 24, 2020



Jim passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada of a massive heart attack. He was preceded in death by his parents Brantley and Oleta Erwin, and his brother Don Wilkins. He is survived by his brother William Erwin (Janie), sisters JoAnn Place, Nancy Nilsen (Daniel), and Linda Muehlstedt, ten nieces and nephews, and best friend Larry Ryser. Jim graduated from Victor Valley High School in 1965, and was a United States Army Veteran. He worked for Contel of California and the High Desert Mavericks. After moving to Las Vegas he worked for the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Aviators. Brother, friend, favorite Uncle Jim will be missed beyond words. A Celebration of Life is pending.

