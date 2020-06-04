James Howard Wells
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Howard Wells
June 16, 1933 - May 20, 2020

James Howard Wells, age 86, passed away May 20, 2020 at his home in Mesquite, NV. He was born June 16, 1933 in Modesto, CA. He married Freda Daniels on July 5, 1975 in Las Vegas, NV. Jim loved playing video poker with his wife and watching sports on TV. He was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers. He spent 20 years serving his country in the United States Air Force. Most especially, Jim loved living in the desert. He is survived by his wife; Freda and son; Scott, his three step-children; Vicki, Mike and Don. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and his daughter, Jennie. There will not be any services, but the family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved