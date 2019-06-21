Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Leslie Hayes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Leslie Hayes

March 4, 1959 - June 16, 2019



James Leslie Hayes of Barstow, California passed away in his home June 16, 2019, at age 60 after a lengthy illness. A memorial service will be held in his honor Saturday, June 29th at 4pm at the First Baptist Church of Barstow, 1320 Barstow Road. Born to George Robert Hayes and Karen Spencer Hayes, Jim was known by many nicknames during his lifetime. In his school-age years, he was known as "Homer" and also "Tree" for his baseball skills and height respectively, but he was much happier when people dropped those names and just called him "Boomer" because he could hit a golf ball a long, long way. In high school, Jim played basketball for the John F. Kennedy Spartans and graduated in 1977. He went on to play college basketball for 2 years at Chico State before moving to San Diego to finish his Bachelor's degree in Business at San Diego State University. Jim worked at the Goldstone Tracking Station on the Crustal Dynamics Project and traveled the world with his co-workers, who eventually became his lifelong friends. Their team set up and conducted earthquake research. One of Jim's favorite places in the world was Alaska, and he had many stories from the trips he made there. In the nineties, Jim focused on local politics and spent many hours working to improve Barstow, the town he truly loved. In 2002, Jim started working at the Tees and Trees golf course at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Barstow, where he was a class A superintendent. His card allowed him to attend the Master's golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia - which he did for 10 consecutive years. Jim wholeheartedly agreed with Gary Player - "If there's a golf course in Heaven, I hope it's like Augusta National." Jim retired from the MCLB in June 2017. Jim met his wife, Peggy, later in life through mutual friends. They connected over being trailer park kids (he from Mecca, she from Elm Grove) who worked their own way through college and life. Jim and Peggy wed in November 2004 and were married for more than 14 years at the time of his death. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Hayes in 2011, his father, Gabby Hayes, in 2017 and his yellow Labrador, Sam, also in 2017. (Those who knew Jim's love for dogs in general, and Sam in particular, don't even have to ask why Sam makes it on this list). He is survived by his wife, Peggy, and his dog, Bea; his brothers Doug and wife Effie Exarghiropulu, Ty and his wife Lulu Han; and two nieces and one nephew - Ariana, Iason and Hannah Hayes. James Leslie HayesMarch 4, 1959 - June 16, 2019James Leslie Hayes of Barstow, California passed away in his home June 16, 2019, at age 60 after a lengthy illness. A memorial service will be held in his honor Saturday, June 29th at 4pm at the First Baptist Church of Barstow, 1320 Barstow Road. Born to George Robert Hayes and Karen Spencer Hayes, Jim was known by many nicknames during his lifetime. In his school-age years, he was known as "Homer" and also "Tree" for his baseball skills and height respectively, but he was much happier when people dropped those names and just called him "Boomer" because he could hit a golf ball a long, long way. In high school, Jim played basketball for the John F. Kennedy Spartans and graduated in 1977. He went on to play college basketball for 2 years at Chico State before moving to San Diego to finish his Bachelor's degree in Business at San Diego State University. Jim worked at the Goldstone Tracking Station on the Crustal Dynamics Project and traveled the world with his co-workers, who eventually became his lifelong friends. Their team set up and conducted earthquake research. One of Jim's favorite places in the world was Alaska, and he had many stories from the trips he made there. In the nineties, Jim focused on local politics and spent many hours working to improve Barstow, the town he truly loved. In 2002, Jim started working at the Tees and Trees golf course at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Barstow, where he was a class A superintendent. His card allowed him to attend the Master's golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia - which he did for 10 consecutive years. Jim wholeheartedly agreed with Gary Player - "If there's a golf course in Heaven, I hope it's like Augusta National." Jim retired from the MCLB in June 2017. Jim met his wife, Peggy, later in life through mutual friends. They connected over being trailer park kids (he from Mecca, she from Elm Grove) who worked their own way through college and life. Jim and Peggy wed in November 2004 and were married for more than 14 years at the time of his death. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Hayes in 2011, his father, Gabby Hayes, in 2017 and his yellow Labrador, Sam, also in 2017. (Those who knew Jim's love for dogs in general, and Sam in particular, don't even have to ask why Sam makes it on this list). He is survived by his wife, Peggy, and his dog, Bea; his brothers Doug and wife Effie Exarghiropulu, Ty and his wife Lulu Han; and two nieces and one nephew - Ariana, Iason and Hannah Hayes. Published in the Daily Press from June 23 to June 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close