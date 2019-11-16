James Maldonado
May 3, 1952 - November 9, 2019
James Maldonado, 67, a resident of Apple Valley, California, died Saturday, November 9th, 2019 in Apple Valley, California following a tragic accident. He leaves his wife of 47 years, Debra Maldonado; his sons, Cameron, Robert, Brandon, Christopher; his sisters, Suzanne, Rebecca; his brothers, Ricky, Bobby, David; his grandchildren, Logyn, Shiloh, Chandler, Weslee; and many close friends. Born and raised in the greater Los Angeles area, he was the son of Robert and Raquel Maldonado. Jim was an outdoor enthusiast who loved to ride his bike, and lived his life as a free spirit. He lived to love his family, especially his boys.
Published in the Daily Press on Nov. 18, 2019