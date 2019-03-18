James V. Kocis
February 6, 1921 - March 1, 2019
He is survived by his wife Irene of 77 years; his son Jimmy of Rochester, N.Y.; two daughters Donna and Becky; and sister Polly of Virginia. Memorial services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:30pm at the High Desert Funeral Chapel, 16545 Bear Valley Rd., Hesperia, CA. Interment will be private at Riverside National Cemetery.
High Desert Funeral Chapel and Cremation
16545 Bear Valley Road
Hesperia, CA 92345
(888) 929-7779
Published in the Daily Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019