Jay Dee Hendricks
April 26, 1935 - May 16, 2019
St. George, Utah – Jay Dee Hendricks was born at the family home in Fielding, Utah April 26, 1935 to Rhoda Faye Bowcutt and Milton James Hendricks, Sr. He was reunited with his eternal sweetheart Carolyn Church May 16, 2019. He taught typing, shorthand, office machines and coached the High Desert Lassies Drill Team at Victor Valley High School from 1957 to 1967. When Apple Valley High School opened in 1967, he continued to teach, counsel and was a Dean of Students until his retirement in 1995. During his 38 years in the High Desert, he served twice as Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In retirement he loved singing in the Southern Utah Heritage Choir and enjoyed his 18 years of service as an ordinance worker in the St. George Temple and one year in the St. Louis Temple. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221; www.metcalfmortuary.com
Published in the Daily Press on May 23, 2019