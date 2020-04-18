Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Marie Gill Mingee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Marie Gill Mingee

November 20, 1930 - April 8, 2020



Jean Marie Gill Mingee, born In Richmond, Virginia on November 20, 1930, passed away at her home in American Fork, Utah on April 8, 2020. She was 89 years of age. She is the daughter of Edward Hayden Gill and Grace Mae Taylor Gill Newland. She was married to Captain George Derwood Mingee of the Richmond City Fire Department in Richmond, Virginia. Her husband Derwood predeceased her. They were the parents of two children, Suzanne Mingee Snider (Derrell Wayne) of Lehi, Utah and Michael Derwood Mingee (Cheryl Lynn) of Sequim, Washington. Jean has ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, one of whom also predeceased her. She has one sister, Lora Gill Watkins, of Mesa, Arizona. Jean graduated from Thomas Jefferson High school in Richmond, Virginia, and worked as a secretary. Later in her life, after the death of her husband, she moved to California and attended Scadron College in San Bernardino, California and became a legal secretary working for the San Bernardino County Council, and later, a Superior Court judge. After she retired, Jean returned to school, attending Victor Valley Junior College in Victorville, California. There she studied classical guitar and art. She was a celebrated artist, and loved to paint landscapes of the Mojave Desert. For over twenty years she cared for her mother Grace, and together they had a passion for gardening, and raising chickens and goats. Jean loved to tell stories and laugh. Jean will be interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia. Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020

