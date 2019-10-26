Jean Olive Joyce
August 15, 1933 - October 17, 2019
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Jean Olive Joyce, 86, passed away on October 17, 2019, at her home in Victorville. Jean was born in England on August 15, 1933. She came to George Air Force Base in 1963 while married to the late Ronald Zoet. The family returned to England for awhile, then moved back to Victorville in 1969. Jean was then married to the late Thomas Joyce for 34 years. She worked at the Base Exchange (BX) on GAFB throughout the 1970s, then was a hostess at the Holiday Inn dining room and Carmelita's Restaurant. She retired to Apple Valley in the late 1980s, then eventually moved back to Victorville. Jean is survived by her son, Stephen Zoet (Patricia) of Victorville, her daughter, McKenna Jaymes (formerly Tracey Zoet) of Victorville, two granddaughters: Amanda Gormley (Scott) of Apple Valley, Katherine Seleznoff (Petr) of Victorville, and three great-grandchildren: Jackson Gormley, Emma Gormley, and Aurora Seleznoff. She is also survived in the United Kingdom by two sisters, three brothers and countless extended family members.
Published in the Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019