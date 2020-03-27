Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Rudolph Escobar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Rudolph Escobar

July 11, 1943 - February 22, 2020



Jean Rudolph Escobar, 76, of Hesperia, California died in the early morning of February 22nd surrounded by family in Roseville, California. Jean called Hesperia home for over 16 years, and those he knew called him Grandpa or Rudy. Rudy was born to Cresencio and Caroline Escobar July 11, 1943 in Mesa, AZ as the fifth of 12 children. He played varsity football and ran varsity track at Ganesha High School in Pomona where he graduated in 1961. Rudy received a few advanced certificates across his professional development. He married Theresa in 1965. They lived together across California, with long stints in Corona, Sacramento, Blythe and El Centro, but they built their retirement home in Hesperia. Together they raised 4 children and were guardians to 6 grandkids they helped raise during retirement too. Rudy boasted he was the longest-living member of his family. He leaves as his legacy 4 children: Jean Escobar Jr. (42), Jean Arlene Escobar (47), Carolyn Escobar (51), and Rachel Escobar (54). Rudy also leaves 9 grandchildren, and 4 siblings to cherish his memory. His grandchildren remember him as the heart and soul of their family and someone who pushed them to always "work hard". Rudy worked in state corrections for over 20 years until he retired in 2004. He was passionate about the work he did at prisons across the state. His accomplishments include acting as temporary Warden and planning various drug prevention events in El Centro. Rudy operated several businesses in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties over the course of his life including Car Parts Center in Corona during the 70's and Jimmy's Barbershop in Hesperia more recently. He was most passionate about helping his grandkids achieve their dreams in sports, academics and independence. A celebration of his life will be held with a mass at a future date. Please email [email protected] or call (951) 310-9986 if you would like more details about his services or would like to make any contributions. The Family would also like to thank Kaiser Permanente for their care. Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020

