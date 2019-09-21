Jeffrey Brice Whaler
March 23, 1979 - September 1, 2019
It is with deep sadness yet exceeding joy, we announce Jeffrey Brice Whaler went home to be with the Lord on September 1, 2019 in Apple Valley, CA. Jeffrey was born on March 23, 1979 in Nashville TN and grew up in Dana Point, CA. He loved living by the beach, where he made life-long friends and met and married Danielle Smith. His proudest accomplishment was being a husband to Danielle and father to Cash and Brice Whaler. Jeff had a heart for people and often shared comforting words and Jesus' love for them. Jeff joins his brother Eric and grandmother in Heaven and temporarily says goodbye to his wife Danielle; sons Cash and Brice; brothers David, Stuart, Taylor, David, Adam, and Josh; sisters Susan and Isabelle; dads Bob and Bill; moms Carroll, Rachelle and Janna; nephews Jason, Eric, Jeremiah and Ryder; niece Annabelle; uncles Tim, Ralph and Norman; aunts Dee Dee and Gail; and cousins Jessica, Inga, Kelly, Matt, Jennifer, Joey, Lisa, Phillip and Cathy. Celebration of life will be held at Cannons Restaurant, 34344 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12 noon - 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone today or donate to .
Published in the Daily Press from Sept. 22 to Sept. 27, 2019