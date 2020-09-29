Jennifer Marie Garcia

October 1, 1982 - September 30, 2019



Jennifer Marie Garcia was born in Portland, Oregon on October 1st 1982. She passed September 30th 2019 in Lenwood, California. Jennifer is the youngest daughter of Miguel Garcia and Vera Steen. She is the youngest sister of Maryann Dickens, Cynthia Garcia and Michael Garcia. She is survived by her children Loren and Ariana Hansen, James and Gwen Garcia and Liv and Travis Lowe. Jennifer is also survived by her nieces and nephews (whom she also loved as much as her own children) Aaron, Nathan, Justin, Brianne Castro and Johnny Quabner. Jennifer had a big heart, and was a caregiver to her elderly grandmother and uncle. She was the best mother she could be to her children, they were her whole world. A piece of us has died with her and we are forever changed. We will miss Jennifer and think about her often, until we see her again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store