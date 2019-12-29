Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie (Jim) Lee O'Dell. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Desert View Mortuary Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmie (Jim) Lee O'Dell

On November 14, 2019, Jimmie (Jim) Lee O'Dell, 81, of Apple Valley, passed at home of natural causes with his family at his side. Jim was a native of Southern California and has been a long time resident of Apple Valley. Jim grew up in Inglewood, CA who enjoyed spending time at the beach after long days of making cabinets with his brothers in the family cabinet shop. Jim met his wife Janice (Pat) Patricia Clauson, the two were married until her early demise in December 1986. Also preceding Jim by death were his brother Frank O'Dell of Nacogdoches, Texas and sister Dianne DuFresne of Little Rock, Arkansas. Jim and Pat were blessed with three children Darrell O'Dell of Hesperia, Denise Avery of Apple Valley, and David O'Dell of Apple Valley. Jim moved his growing family to the High Desert in the 1960's, while working on his Uncle's (Roy Rogers) ranch. Jim held several occupations while supporting a young family; but his heart was always in woodworking. Jim is survived by his three brothers Roger Cox of Toadsuck, Arkansas, Johnny O'Dell of Vista, California, and Lenny O'Dell of Vista, California. Three children son Darrell O'Dell of Hesperia, Daughter Denise Avery of Apple Valley, and son David O'Dell of Apple Valley. Four grandchildren Christy O'Dell of San Diego, Danielle Avery of Apple Valley, Katlyn Avery of Apple Valley, and Sarah Zavala of Apple Valley. Two step-grandsons Richard Nyberg and Dillion Nyberg, and five great-grandchildren Gaidge O'Dell, Raelyn Avery, Hailey Fox, Colt Fox, and Hendrix Avery. Jim's service will be held at Desert View Mortuary on January 10th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charter Hospice. Published in the Daily Press from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020

