Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan T. Shepardson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Clubhouse at Victor Villa Mobile Home Park Send Flowers Obituary

Joan T. Shepardson

October 15, 1931 - January 26, 2020



Joan Shepardson passed away on January 26, 2020, at the age of 88. She was at home in Apple Valley, surrounded by her family. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 15, 1931, and was a California resident for 54 years, residing in Apple Valley since 1975. Joan was an avid seamstress making all her daughters' clothes, her sewing machine was always out and ready for the next project. She was a doll collector and enjoyed crafting of all kinds but her favorite hobby was shopping. Joan was an excellent cook and her recipes are cherished by her family. She enjoyed Bunco and Bingo and was a member of a Bunco group for more than 30 years. Joan is survived by her loving husband Charles Shepardson (married for 68 years). Joan was the last surviving child of Carl and Mary Zugelder, and was one of eight children. She was mother to three children - daughter MaryAnn Jordan (deceased 2002), her son Robert Shepardson, daughter Terry Shidal. Four grandchildren - Erin Villarino, husband Tony; Nathan Jordan, wife Sheila; Adam Jordan, wife Brenda; and Ryan Hull, wife Cindy. Eight great-grandchildren - Kyra Villarino, Donna Villarino, Christina Villarino, Tony Villarino, Olivia Hull, Emily Hull, Maple Jordan and Wyatt Jordan. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Clubhouse at Victor Villa Mobile Home Park at 3:00pm, on Saturday, February 8th. Joan T. ShepardsonOctober 15, 1931 - January 26, 2020Joan Shepardson passed away on January 26, 2020, at the age of 88. She was at home in Apple Valley, surrounded by her family. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 15, 1931, and was a California resident for 54 years, residing in Apple Valley since 1975. Joan was an avid seamstress making all her daughters' clothes, her sewing machine was always out and ready for the next project. She was a doll collector and enjoyed crafting of all kinds but her favorite hobby was shopping. Joan was an excellent cook and her recipes are cherished by her family. She enjoyed Bunco and Bingo and was a member of a Bunco group for more than 30 years. Joan is survived by her loving husband Charles Shepardson (married for 68 years). Joan was the last surviving child of Carl and Mary Zugelder, and was one of eight children. She was mother to three children - daughter MaryAnn Jordan (deceased 2002), her son Robert Shepardson, daughter Terry Shidal. Four grandchildren - Erin Villarino, husband Tony; Nathan Jordan, wife Sheila; Adam Jordan, wife Brenda; and Ryan Hull, wife Cindy. Eight great-grandchildren - Kyra Villarino, Donna Villarino, Christina Villarino, Tony Villarino, Olivia Hull, Emily Hull, Maple Jordan and Wyatt Jordan. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Clubhouse at Victor Villa Mobile Home Park at 3:00pm, on Saturday, February 8th. Published in the Daily Press on Feb. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close