John D. "Dave" Curtis Jr.
John D. "Dave" Curtis, Jr.
Apple Valley – Dave Curtis, died too soon on October 29, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family – loving wife of 61 years, Mary (Golden) and children: John (David) Curtis, Chris (Genoiva) Curtis and Joanna (Nate) Franke. He is survived by brothers: Dan (Marcia), Phil (Deanna) and Ken (Missy), Fred Golden and Bob Golden; and beloved by grandchildren: Jeremy, Michael, John David, Joseph, Holden and Payten; nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends around the country.
Dave was admired by colleagues from careers with Southern California Edison and Herman Weissker; military service in the United States Army and many community service volunteer roles with The Lords Table, Our Lady of the Desert Catholic Church, Apple Valley Seniors and more.
Services to be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please follow Dave's lead by giving selflessly and showing care for others.

Published in Daily Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary
24000 Waalew Road
Apple Valley, CA 92307
(760)247-0155
