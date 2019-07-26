Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ellis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Ellis

June 4, 1930 - July 13, 2019



John Ellis passed after a brief illness on July 13, 2019 in Apple Valley, CA. He is survived by five sons, two step-daughters, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was the son of John and Grace Ellis of Hartford, CT, and the brother of Elizabeth Anderson. Late in life, he identified his biological father as James Waldrop and united with two surviving half-sisters, Kay Depel and Rita Russell. John attended Boston University on a track scholarship and set records as a sprinter. After graduating in 1952 with a bachelor of science degree, John began a career as a teacher, first in Wolfboro, NH and then in Oceanside, NY. John married Barbara Rowe of Springfield, MA, in 1952 and they had five sons: Chris, Jeff, Jon, Mick, and Kevin. In addition to teaching biology, John became active in coaching his sons' teams in baseball and football. In later years, he volunteered as an assistant coach, most recently at Granite Hills High School in CA. John married Diane Mathewson in 1984 and the two enjoyed retirement together, living in AZ, FL, and CA. After Diane passed in 2004, John maintained a loving relationship with Diane's daughters, Laura and Lisa. John was known for his sense of humor and was an accomplished storyteller. Well into his 80's, he was known for being light on his feet on the dance floor. He contributed to the community wherever he lived and will be missed by those who knew him. Published in the Daily Press on July 28, 2019

