John Richard Phillips, Jr.

April 8, 1937 - December 27, 2019



John Richard Phillips, Jr., 82, of Apple Valley, California, passed away at home on December 27, 2019. John was born on April 8, 1937 in Ohio. John resided in Southern California from age 13 and Apple Valley since 1977. After serving in the United States Army, John went to work at Kaiser Steel in Fontana, California, where he worked for 24 years. John was a machinist by trade, but quickly moved into a supervisory position until the plant closed in 1986. He then went to work at TXI Riverside Cement where he worked until his retirement at age 71. John worked as a maintenance manager, and later as the Personnel Manager for the cement plant. John was an avid golfer, fisherman, and hunter. He enjoyed his sporting vacations, especially his trips to Pozo. John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Laurie; his daughter Silvia Jester (Bob) of Winchester, CA; son Steven Phillips of Hemet, CA; granddaughter Brittany Whetstine (Kevin) of Corona, CA; grandson Jeremy Jester ( Drie) of Murrietta, CA; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Jason Lee Lopez. There will be no funeral service. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills in Apple Valley, CA. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Charter Hospice; also, Chuck, Butch, and Teressa for their support during this difficult time. Published in the Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020

