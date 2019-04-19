Joy Carol Denmark
|
December 24, 1946 - April 15, 2019
Joy Carol Denmark, age 72, passed away on April 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Apple Valley, CA. She was born on December 24, 1946 to Mac and Hazel Adams. She married Roland Denmark, the love of her life, on July 10, 1965. Her first job was a soda jerk in the Victor Valley. She then ventured to the construction industry with Roland. They had many successful businesses including, Denmark Construction, Super Truss Inc., Cedar Valley Truss, Iron Ridge Development, and Shed World in Utah. Joy enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and most of all her late husband, Roland. She enjoyed hunting, river trips, 4 wheeling, drag racing, and football (Packers). She is survived by her brother Larry (Pat) Adams, daughter Amber (Jerry) Mlcham, son Shannon (Kerrie) Denmark, grandchildren, Austin (Hannah) Micham, Ciara Micham, Alexis Denmark, Connor (Jessica) Denmark, Curtis Denmark, Lola Denmark, Jess Denmark, and her great-grandson Parker Micham. She is preceded in death by her mother Hazel Adams, father Clemont (Mac) Adams, and her husband Roland Denmark. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on April 26, 2019, with celebration of life to follow, at Sunset Hills Memorial Park at 24000 Waalew Rd., Apple Valley, CA.
Sunset Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary
24000 Waalew Road
Apple Valley, CA 92307
(760)247-0155
Published in the Daily Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019