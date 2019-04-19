Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Carol Denmark. View Sign

Joy Carol Denmark

December 24, 1946 - April 15, 2019



Joy Carol Denmark, age 72, passed away on April 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Apple Valley, CA. She was born on December 24, 1946 to Mac and Hazel Adams. She married Roland Denmark, the love of her life, on July 10, 1965. Her first job was a soda jerk in the Victor Valley. She then ventured to the construction industry with Roland. They had many successful businesses including, Denmark Construction, Super Truss Inc., Cedar Valley Truss, Iron Ridge Development, and Shed World in Utah. Joy enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and most of all her late husband, Roland. She enjoyed hunting, river trips, 4 wheeling, drag racing, and football (Packers). She is survived by her brother Larry (Pat) Adams, daughter Amber (Jerry) Mlcham, son Shannon (Kerrie) Denmark, grandchildren, Austin (Hannah) Micham, Ciara Micham, Alexis Denmark, Connor (Jessica) Denmark, Curtis Denmark, Lola Denmark, Jess Denmark, and her great-grandson Parker Micham. She is preceded in death by her mother Hazel Adams, father Clemont (Mac) Adams, and her husband Roland Denmark. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on April 26, 2019, with celebration of life to follow, at Sunset Hills Memorial Park at 24000 Waalew Rd., Apple Valley, CA. Funeral Home Sunset Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary

24000 Waalew Road

Apple Valley , CA 92307

(760)247-0155

