Juan Martinez Jr.
1922 - 2020
Juan Martinez, Jr.
November 20, 1922 - August 27, 2020

Our family wants to honor our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Juan Martinez, Jr. He passed on August 27, 2020. He was 97. He was born in El Paso, Texas, where his family lived in the tenements of El Segundo Barrio. He was a WWII veteran, having served in the United States Army. He married Maria Luisa Talamantes, and after the war, he studied at the University of Texas at El Paso on the GI Bill. He earned his degree as a geologist at the UTEP College of Mines, ultimately becoming Chief Chemist at the Southwestern Portland Cement's Victorville CA plant. He is survived by his five children: Martha Morrison of Santa Rosa CA, Carmen Reid of Apple Valley CA, Irma Felix of Hesperia CA, David Martinez of Corona CA, and Victor Martinez of Victorville CA. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Amanda, Jordan, Stephen, Teresa, Mario, Rebecca, Daniel, Stephanie, Michael, Anthony, Elizabeth, and Joseph, and 4 great-grandchildren, Jeremiyah, Daniel, Caleb, and Gabriel. We are grateful to you, Dad, we are proud of you, we love you. You lifted our family up.

Published in Daily Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
