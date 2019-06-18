Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Ann Selby

June 24, 1944 - June 7, 2019



Judith Ann Selby passed away in the hospital on June 7, 2019. She was 74 years of age. Judith struggled for decades with health issues until finally her heart gave out. Judith was born in Minot, North Dakota, on the stormy night of June 24, 1944. Judith graduated from Minot High School on May 28, 1962. Judith was the second of three daughters born by her mother Bertha Pfahl. In 1967 she moved to California where she met her husband of 47 years, Richard. Judith had a career in the hotel industry working at Disneyland Hotel, The Grand Hotel in Anaheim and Hotel Laguna. In 1975 Judith and husband moved to the Low Desert to alleviate her COPD issues. Judith became a full time mother in 1976 when her son, Yuri, was born in Palm Springs. For the last 38 years, Judith and family have lived in the High Desert. Judith is survived by her husband Richard Selby, her son Yuri Selby-Pfahl, her two sisters, Mary Lou Makepeace of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Pamela Lambert of Williston, North Dakota and three grandchildren. Judith will be interred at the Lucerne Valley Memorial Park. A private graveside memorial will be held by family and friends. Judith Ann SelbyJune 24, 1944 - June 7, 2019Judith Ann Selby passed away in the hospital on June 7, 2019. She was 74 years of age. Judith struggled for decades with health issues until finally her heart gave out. Judith was born in Minot, North Dakota, on the stormy night of June 24, 1944. Judith graduated from Minot High School on May 28, 1962. Judith was the second of three daughters born by her mother Bertha Pfahl. In 1967 she moved to California where she met her husband of 47 years, Richard. Judith had a career in the hotel industry working at Disneyland Hotel, The Grand Hotel in Anaheim and Hotel Laguna. In 1975 Judith and husband moved to the Low Desert to alleviate her COPD issues. Judith became a full time mother in 1976 when her son, Yuri, was born in Palm Springs. For the last 38 years, Judith and family have lived in the High Desert. Judith is survived by her husband Richard Selby, her son Yuri Selby-Pfahl, her two sisters, Mary Lou Makepeace of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Pamela Lambert of Williston, North Dakota and three grandchildren. Judith will be interred at the Lucerne Valley Memorial Park. A private graveside memorial will be held by family and friends. Published in the Daily Press on June 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close