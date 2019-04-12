Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Ann Raupp. View Sign

Judy Ann Raupp

August 2, 1939 - February 25, 2019



Judy Ann Raupp, age 79, passed away peacefully into eternity after a brief illness on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Apple Valley, California. She was known by the nickname Jodie since her elementary school years. Jodie was born in Lompoc, California to William and Margaret Key, the 4th of 8 children. She attended Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California, graduating in 1957 and later attaining a computer programming certificate and AA degree from Moorpark Community College (California). She also earned a PHT from Arizona State University in 1965. A woman of many talents, she was a computer programmer, realtor with Century21, instructional aide, and Avon representative. Jodie also owned and operated JR Realty in Hesperia, California for nearly 30 years, after successfully initiating and sustaining her real estate business in Thousand Oaks, California for 20 years prior. Jodie was also known as "Rocky" by many friends, signifying her steadfast honest and forthright character. She was a proud and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jodie was known for her wit, fearlessness, and beauty. She was hard-working and fastidious, and no one surpassed her love for a practical joke or a competitive board game. She also loved politics, and became progressively more active in various state and national elections. She supported many charities, but was most devoted to those committed to the environment and animal protection. She nursed the family dog, Bruce, back to health from parvo, and he never left her side again. She could do almost anything, but was happiest spending time with her family, pets, and garden, not necessarily in that order. She is predeceased by her parents, four of her siblings: William, Sally, Norma Jean, and Joan, and her son Robert Raupp Jr. Her surviving siblings are Janet Yackley (Dean), Sheila Beingessner (Dan), and Jon Key (Patty). She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert L. Raupp, daughter Carrie Lynn Raupp and son David P. Raupp, 4 grandchildren (to whom she was affectionately known as Nana), Kellea R. Williams (Nicklaus), Kanai A. Williams, Kalen D. Williams (Lysa), and Kristopher L. Williams, and 4 great grandchildren, Blair, Ian, Bennett, and Nolan, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. Mukeshandra Patel and the St. Mary's Hospital ICU nurses, doctors, and staff for their compassionate care of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date to support each other as we celebrate and reminisce about the woman we loved and her place in our hearts. Published in the Daily Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019

