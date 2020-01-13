Kathleen ''Sue'' Boatright

March 23, 1926

December 25, 2019



Kathleen "Sue" Boatright died on December 25, 2019 at the age of 93. Sue was born in Eufaula, Oklahoma to Louis and Addie Waddle on March 23, 1926, then moved with them and her sister, Imogene, to Muskogee, Oklahoma in 1936 where she attended her school years. In 1942 Sue married Leo Boatright, who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. They moved often throughout his military career and his last assignment was at George Air Force Base in California where Sue worked and retired from Civil Service. In 2001 they moved back to Eufaula, Oklahoma in the suburb of Longtown, where they resided until Leo's death in 2012. Sue then moved to Talihina, Oklahoma, to live with her son, Terry Boatright, and his wife, Sherri. Sue is survived by her son, Terry Boatright, and his wife, Sherri, of Talihina, Oklahoma and by her daughter, Judith Ann Maxwell, and her husband, Joe, of Parker, Colorado. Sue had four grandsons, William Boatright, Travis Boatright, Scott Maxwell and Todd Maxwell, and many great-grandchildren. Burial arrangements were made by Evans and Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Sue will be laid to rest with her husband at Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. The family requests that no flowers, donations, etc. be sent at Sue's request.