Kathleen (Kathy) Cardwell

March 10, 2019





Kathleen (Kathy) Cardwell, a resident of Apple Valley, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2019 after a short struggle with lung cancer. Kathy was born in Chicago, Illinois, but spent most of her adult life in the High Desert. Kathy was a true Deputy Sheriff, and mentored many throughout her 30-year career with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. She started as a Dispatcher in 1977, went to the Academy in 1984, and became a full-time Deputy working in the Courts, and Corrections. She promoted to Detective in 2000 and worked Specialized Investigations until 2006 when she retired as a Licensed Polygrapher. Kathy exemplified the Sheriff's Department family-oriented and welcoming culture for many. She will be missed by those that knew and loved her. Kathy is survived by her two sons, Bill Anderson and Ed Anderson, as well as their families; and her brother, John F. McMahon and his family. She also left behind her two beloved Bouvier dogs, ViVi and Murphy. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30 am at: Our Lady of the Desert Catholic Church 18386 Corwin Road, Apple Valley, Ca. 92307

