Kathleen P. O'Toole McLean (1956 - 2019)
Obituary
Kathleen P. O'Toole McLean
September 17, 1956 - August 29, 2019

Kathleen P. O'Toole McLean, born September 17, 1956, passed away peacefully, finally without pain, surrounded by her loving family on August 29, 2019. A Memorial service will be held September 13th, at 12:00 noon at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hesperia followed by a great celebration in the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, please bring your craziest tale about Kathy and/or your memories of her exceptional kindness.
Published in the Daily Press from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
