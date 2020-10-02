Kathryn Marie Garver
September 27, 1943 - September 18, 2020
Kathryn Marie Garver was born on September 27, 1943 in Jackson, MS to Robert and June Smith. She graduated from Antelope Valley High School in 1961 and attended Antelope Valley College where she met her husband Kenneth Garver. On October 12, 1963 Ken and Kathy were married in Las Vegas and moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. They returned to California in 1967 to begin Ken's teaching and coaching career, and to raise their family. Kathy was active in the Apple Valley 4-H Club and the Victor Valley Dairy Goat Association. She enjoyed raising animals, gardening, cooking and reading books. Upon Ken's retirement in 2004, they moved to Green Valley, AZ where they traveled and were active in the local Kiwanis club. Kathy passed away peacefully in Glendale, Arizona on September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Garver; survived by, son Kevin (Sheri); daughter Kimberly (Clint); son Kory (Tamara); 8 grandchildren, and her mother June M. Smith. In lieu of memorial and flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ken Garver Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Victor Valley College Foundation, to benefit student-athletes who are perusing a degree in the sciences. https://vvcfoundation.com/garvermemorialscholarship/