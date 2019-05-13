Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Edward McCaffrey. View Sign Service Information Desert View Funeral Home 11478 AMARGOSA RD Victorville , CA 92392 (760)-244-0007 Send Flowers Obituary

Keith Edward McCaffrey

December 3, 1931 - May 2, 2019



Keith McCaffrey, 87, of Hesperia, CA passed away on May 2, 2019. He was born in Seneca, KS. During his lifetime, he was a great influence to others; perhaps most notably as elementary school principal at both Palm Vista in Twentynine Palms, CA ('65-'75) and Joshua Circle in Hesperia ('75-'92). A devout man, he served in various ministries at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hesperia. Keith also liked to sail, windsurf, camp, play guitar and sing, play cards, and he especially loved doing all these things with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Keith is survived by Dorothy his wife of 62 years, his sister Virginia, his 5 sons Joe, Ralph, Guy, Pat, and David, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. May 14: Visitation 5-7pm, with 6pm Rosary at Desert View Funeral Home, Victorville. May 15: Funeral Mass 10-11am, Holy Family Catholic Church, Hesperia. Graveside services 12:00 noon with reception at Desert View Memorial Park, Victorville.

