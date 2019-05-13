Keith Edward McCaffrey
December 3, 1931 - May 2, 2019
Keith McCaffrey, 87, of Hesperia, CA passed away on May 2, 2019. He was born in Seneca, KS. During his lifetime, he was a great influence to others; perhaps most notably as elementary school principal at both Palm Vista in Twentynine Palms, CA ('65-'75) and Joshua Circle in Hesperia ('75-'92). A devout man, he served in various ministries at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hesperia. Keith also liked to sail, windsurf, camp, play guitar and sing, play cards, and he especially loved doing all these things with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Keith is survived by Dorothy his wife of 62 years, his sister Virginia, his 5 sons Joe, Ralph, Guy, Pat, and David, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. May 14: Visitation 5-7pm, with 6pm Rosary at Desert View Funeral Home, Victorville. May 15: Funeral Mass 10-11am, Holy Family Catholic Church, Hesperia. Graveside services 12:00 noon with reception at Desert View Memorial Park, Victorville. For further details or to share your fond memories and photos of our beloved Keith, as well as to offer condolences to his family, please visit the website: www.desertviewcares.com
Published in the Daily Press on May 13, 2019