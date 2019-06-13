Kenneth Edward Cutright
''CT''
August 17, 1942 - May 30, 2019
Kenneth Cutright passed into the arms of the Lord May 30, 2019, held by his loved ones. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, VJ and Christeen Cutright. He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 44 years; his sister Donna Cutright of South Charleston, WV; niece Lori Warner and nephew Charles Decker, both of North Carolina; and special cousins. After graduation from high school, Kenneth joined the U.S. Air Force, retiring from George A.F.B. after 22 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran, who was proud of his service to his country. Kenneth was an avid bowler. He loved to organize tournaments for local bowlers. He enjoyed introducing people to the joys of bowling, and wanted to get young and old to travel to local and national tournaments. He bowled in the U.S. Nationals for 25 years. Kenneth also enjoyed Drum Corp International, a national organization for drum and bugle corps from across the nation. He traveled to Indianapolis many times to see the performances. As a former drummer, he was known to those close to him to tap out a beat on any available surface. Kenneth also loved heading to Las Vegas for fun and games. He loved the shows and the good restaurants. Graveside services will be at Riverside National Cemetery on June 27th at 2 p.m., staging area #1. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to , s, or the military veterans organization of your choice. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at St. Mary's for the loving care and respect shown to Kenneth.
Published in the Daily Press on June 15, 2019