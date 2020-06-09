Kenneth Theodore Garver
April 19, 1941 - May 23, 2020
Kenneth Theodore Garver born on April 19, 1941 in Los Angeles, CA. to Perry and Blanche Garver. He graduated from Victor Valley High School in 1959 and attended Antelope Valley College where he played football and met his wife, Kathryn Marie Smith. During his sophomore year he was one of 44 players in the nation selected to play for the Junior College All-American football team. On October 12, 1963 Ken and Kathy were married in Las Vegas and moved to Flagstaff, Arizona where he played football and earned his bachelor's degree in Physical Education from Northern Arizona University. Ken also earned a Master's in education from the University of Arizona. They returned to California in 1967, which was a big year for Ken as he became a teacher, coach, and father. Coach Garver was a part of the first football coaching staff at Apple Valley High School and later became an assistant basketball coach. In 1970 he accepted a position as an associate professor of Biological Sciences & Physical Education and as an assistant football coach at Victor Valley Community College. As his career progressed he wore many hats, including Head football coach, Athletic Director, and started teaching anatomy. After his coaching career ended, he continued to teach anatomy and was head of the science department until he retired in 2004. Ken passed away peacefully in Glendale, Arizona on May 23, 2020 after a long battle with myelofibrosis. He is survived by his spouse of 56 years, Kathryn (Smith); son Kevin (Sheri); daughter Kimberly (Clint); son Kory (Tamara); and 8 grandchildren. More importantly, Ken was funny and kind. He was a student of the game as much as he was the coach or teacher, be it basketball, football, chess, biology, or guitar. A coach to many and a teacher to all, he will forever be our absent-minded professor. He was an amazing dad - who passed down his humor, his laid-back manner, and taught his children and countless others how to be athletes. He was passionate about everything he did. He spent years developing lectures and tests to ensure his students received the best education. After all, he was preparing future doctors, nurses, and teachers. He had a passion coach and did it at every level; Junior All-American Football, St. Mary's boys' and girls' basketball teams, high school, and college. He studied everything - camping, hiking, sailing, chess, guitar, football, basketball, canoeing, gardening, biology, anatomy, computers, you name it, he was going to read up on it and be the best he could be at it. There was no Google or You Tube - he bought books and studied them. He was Kenny G, Mr. Garver, Prof. Garver, Kenneth T (when mom needed to get his attention), Coach and best of all, he was our DAD, husband, and grandfather. Rest in Peace dad - even in the end, you gave it your all. Thank you for all you did for us. We love you and miss you!! In lieu of memorial and flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Kenneth T. Garver Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Victor Valley College Foundation, to benefit student-athletes who are pursuing a degree in the sciences. https://vvcfoundation.com/tribute-gifts/
Published in Daily Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2020.