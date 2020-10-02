Larry Lee Miller

January 12, 1947 - September 18, 2020



Larry Miller, 73, passed away on September 18th in Victorville, California. He was born in Geneva, Nebraska on January 12th 1947. He attended Clay Center High School and immediately enlisted in the Air Force after graduating in 1965. Larry served in Vietnam where he met Lucy, his wife of 50 years. He retired in Victorville, CA after 25 years of selflessly serving his country. He is survived by Lucy, daughter Kathleen, son Robert, 7 grandchildren, 2 great- grandchildren and 2 brothers and 1 sister. Larry was predeceased by his father and mother, Harold and Ilene Miller. Larry's kindness and deep love for his family will be greatly missed. Larry's viewing will be on October 6th from 10-11 AM at Arlington Mortuary in Riverside, CA, with memorial services commencing immediately after. A graveside service will be performed at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:30 PM.

