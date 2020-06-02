Leah Patricia Knisley
Leah Patricia Knisley, a caregiver and resident of Victorville, CA, died unexpectedly at home on the 7th of May, 2020 at the age of 48. Leah is survived by her mother, Lola May Smith Knisley; her siblings: Jean Marie Knisley Weber of Mesa, AZ; Ruth Ann Knisley of Victorville, CA; Scott James Knisley of Fontana, CA; sister-in-Law Nichole Caprio Knisley of Fontana, CA; two nephews: Harley Scott Knisley of Barstow, CA; Walter Paul Weber of Mesa, AZ; three nieces: Rosalind Dorthea Weber of Mesa, AZ; Emilee Caprio and Cloey Caprio of Fontana, CA. She is predeceased by her father, Paul Lloyd Knisley; and her brother Douglas Paul Knisley. Leah was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, on the 16th of December, 1971 to Paul Lloyd Knisley and Lola May Smith Knisley. She graduated from Goodwill High School, Victorville, CA in 1989. Followed by some college classes in business administration. She worked as a manager for Carlton Cards until they closed, then for several other businesses including Northrop Grumman and Technica, both at Fort Irwin, CA. Leah was a devoted aunt, an avid reader, and a history buff. She especially loved British history. She was generous and always remembered birthdays and anniversaries. She enjoyed making small gift bags for her coworkers and employees for every holiday. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Due to the Covid-19 quarantine, there was a private family graveside service held on June 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Leah's favorite charities, the Wounded Warrior Project, Paralyzed Veterans of America, or your local public library.
Published in Daily Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.