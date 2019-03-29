Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leigh Zaech. View Sign

Leigh Flowers Zaech

November 5, 1947 - March 25, 2019



Leigh (Hutchinson) Zaech, 71, a long time resident of Apple Valley, died peacefully in hospice care on March 25, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Pasadena, California, Leigh's family moved to Apple Valley in 1959. She graduated from Victor Valley High School in 1966. Always an animal lover and an equestrian, she rode with the original Apple Valley Dancing Hooves Equestrian Team and participated in local gymkhanas and trail rides. She was an avid and skilled pool player. A devoted daughter, mother and sister, Leigh loved nothing more than a boisterous family gathering with lots of food, laughter and story telling. She loved traveling with her family. After a successful business career, she retired to care for her mother, and volunteer countless hours to non-profit pet charities. Leigh will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her son, Jason Flowers (Eva); her brother, Brad Hutchinson (Sherry); sisters, Lynne Jordan (Dick) and Peg Cote (Paul) and their families; granddaughter, Dakotah Flowers; nieces, Ryane Davis (Ed) and Leslie Hutchinson; nephew, Jay Hutchinson and their children. She also leaves behind her two beloved Lhasa Apso dogs. A celebration of life will be held privately at a later date. Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 30, 2019

