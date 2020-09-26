1/1
Lela Atkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lela Atkins
September 14, 2020

Lela Atkins passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. Lela and her husband, Robert (deceased) lived in Hesperia. Lela taught tennis to children, students, and adults in the High Desert. She taught tennis lessons while working with Parks & Rec for many years and a member of the USTA organization. She played on the varsity team for one semester for Victor Valley College at the age of 55 while attending college (she loved the tennis but not the bus rides to get to the games). When not teaching she played (great serve) and was a great spectator off the courts. She was a terrific coach, having attended and watched her students play competitive games around the High Desert. She retired from a banking career, having been an Operations Officer for First Interstate Bank on Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA. She was an active member with the Church of Christ, Hesperia. She is very famous for her pie crust and iced sugar cookies, and holiday meals (her mom, Iona Shroades, owned a restaurant in East Liverpool, Ohio). Lela grew up in communities around East Liverpool, Ohio before relocating with her family to California. She is survived by her three children, Cindy Moore, Bobby Atkins, and Cassie Atkins; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a great–great-grandbaby due in November, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 25, 2020
Miss you Gram. Love you always.
Daleann
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved