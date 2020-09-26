Lela Atkins

September 14, 2020



Lela Atkins passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. Lela and her husband, Robert (deceased) lived in Hesperia. Lela taught tennis to children, students, and adults in the High Desert. She taught tennis lessons while working with Parks & Rec for many years and a member of the USTA organization. She played on the varsity team for one semester for Victor Valley College at the age of 55 while attending college (she loved the tennis but not the bus rides to get to the games). When not teaching she played (great serve) and was a great spectator off the courts. She was a terrific coach, having attended and watched her students play competitive games around the High Desert. She retired from a banking career, having been an Operations Officer for First Interstate Bank on Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA. She was an active member with the Church of Christ, Hesperia. She is very famous for her pie crust and iced sugar cookies, and holiday meals (her mom, Iona Shroades, owned a restaurant in East Liverpool, Ohio). Lela grew up in communities around East Liverpool, Ohio before relocating with her family to California. She is survived by her three children, Cindy Moore, Bobby Atkins, and Cassie Atkins; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a great–great-grandbaby due in November, 2020.

