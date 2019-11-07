Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mead Mortuary 36930 Irwin Road Barstow , CA 92311 (760)-256-5671 Send Flowers Obituary

Leonor Peralta Torrez

October 31, 1923 - October 28, 2019



Leonor Torrez, age 95, from Barstow CA, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born October 31, 1923 in La Jolla, New Mexico to Juan Andres and Julianita Peralta. Leonor moved to Barstow, California in the early 1950s, where she married Agustin Torrez and had 6 children. Leonor was a woman of faith and remained a faithful servant of God until the end. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family. Leonor is survived by her children John (Anita) Torrez of Colorado Springs CO, Sylvia Torrez of Barstow CA, Cordelia Peterson of Littleton CO, Nanette Breaux of Temple TX, Teresa (Mike) Bray of Fair Oaks Ranch TX, and her sister Manforita Gallegos of Belen, NM. Leonor also had 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Agustin Torrez and her son Albert Torrez. Services (including visitation, rosary, eulogy, and funeral mass) will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 12th 2019 as follows: Visitation will begin at 9am; Rosary will begin at 10am with eulogy immediately following; Funeral Mass will begin at 11am with burial following at Mt. View Cemetery. Immediately following the burial there will be a reception at Mead Mortuary.

