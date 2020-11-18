Linda Ellsworth

Linda Ellsworth (Cantrell) passed suddenly and went to her savior on November 8, 2020. Linda was born in Azusa in 1947 and resided there until she attended Brigham Young University where she met husband, Chuck Ellsworth. The couple had two sons and lived in Show Low, Arizona. In 1988, they moved to Victorville, CA. She was a beloved friend and mentor to many. She was adored and will be missed.

Linda was an executive secretary who worked for Victor Valley Waste Management, San Bernardino County Supervisor Kathy Davis, Victor Valley Transit Authority, and she served passionately on the Victor Valley Animal Protective League Board of Directors. Linda was a past president of High Desert Opportunity and served on its board of directors for many years. She was an avid member and past president of Toastmasters and a regular blood donor. She was a member of Son Life Community Church and attended their Bible study group for over a decade. Linda loved animals, camping and cooking. She was always willing to help anyone in need.

Linda is survived by her husband, son Jerry Ellsworth (Lisa), son Jeff Ellsworth (Sheli) and three grandchildren, Amanda, Nick and Alexandria. Because of Linda's passion for animals, the family asks that instead of flowers, please send donations to Victor Valley Animal Protective League Board of Directors, 21779 Zuni Road, Apple Valley, CA 92307.

Linda Ellsworth's celebration of life will be held on November 24, 2020. Viewing at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m., followed by graveside burial. Sunset Hills Memorial Park, 24000 Waalew Road, Apple Valley, CA 92307.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store