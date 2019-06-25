Linda Joyce (Clark) Cryderman
March 26, 1944 - June 17, 2019
Linda J. (Clark) Cryderman passed away at the age of 75 on June 17, 2019; Linda was born on March 26, 1944 in Santa Barbara, California. Linda was a daughter, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She survived for her son Richard Hardin daughters Shauna Huffine and Dena Healy; granddaughters Desiree, Trisha and Kimmie; grandsons Jacob and Adam; and great-grandchildren Michael, Daisha and Austyn. Linda will be seeing her beloved husband, John D. Cryderman. Our family will miss them dearly, and cherish the wonderful memories they gave us.
Published in the Daily Press on June 26, 2019