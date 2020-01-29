Linda Lee Purdy

June 29, 1966 - December 25, 2019



On the evening of December 25th, 2019, surrounded with family, Linda Lee Purdy, 53, of Auburn, CA was peacefully reborn into Heaven following a brief battle with cancer. Linda was a 5-year resident of Auburn, CA, but spent her earlier years residing in Barstow, attending Skyline North Elementary, Barstow Jr. High and High Schools, and built many friendships that remain to this day. Linda is survived by her three children Amanda, Garrett and Kayla; twin grandchildren Rory and Remy; father Roger; brothers Lance and Lloyd; sisters Denise and Kelly; and many more in extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on February 8th at Sierra Reach Ministries, 18015 Applegate Rd., Applegate, CA 95703. God bless all those who knew and loved her and were able to share joy with her during her short time in the world; and remember Linda when you hear thunder, as it may be her accidentally knocking something over in Heaven.