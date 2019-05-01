Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lola Linagene (Willard) Bixler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lola Linagene

(Willard) Bixler



September 20, 1933 - April 22, 2019

Born September 20, 1933; delivered at home by midwife around 1:30AM in West Plains, Missouri. The second of eight children to John DS Willard and Lilith Day (Tillman) Willard. Preceded in death by her parents, her brothers; James Eldene, Herbert R., Elbert Lee, and sister Etta Ruth. Surviving siblings; Ethel C. Willard, Mary Ellen Downing and Ralph Fredrick Willard. Attended school at Renfrow which was a one room school house until 4th grade when it became a two room school house. She graduated from West Plains High School. She worked for the Superintendent of Schools as a Secretary in West Plains, Missouri. Bought her own car, a 1948 Oldsmobile 98. She married Robert Carl Bixler July 5, 1956 in the West Plains Church of God, officiated by Rev. Leon Bixler. Attended Pacific Bible College, September 1956 to June 1957. She was a mother, homemaker, very involved with church, and an excellent cook. She was a Tupperware dealer for many years. She was a mother to; David Leon, John Ralph, Patricia Jean Whetsel, Linda Jean Agnola, Janet Ruth Weeks, and Mary Elizabeth O'Brien. She also was a grandmother to 14 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to 22 great-grandchildren. Her church involvement includes; West Plains, MO - nursery, women missionary society; Palmdale First Church of God, CA - Sunday school teacher, women missionary society, choir member; Oro Grande Community Church, CA - Sunday school teacher, women group, VBS choir member; Victor Valley Church of God, CA - Sunday school teacher, choir member, Christian Education Director, President and member of Women of the Church of God; Bridge Community Church, CA - worship team member. In addition to her 3 siblings, Lola is survived by her husband, 6 children, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held May 14, 2019 at 11:00AM at The Bridge Community Church, 15885 Main St., Suite 180, Hesperia, CA.

