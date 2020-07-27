1/1
Loney Desota Weems
1928 - 2020
Loney Weems
April 11, 1928 - July 17, 2020

Loney Desota Weems, born April 11, 1928 in Rotan, Texas, transitioned to his heavenly home on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was 92 years old. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bobbie Jo Weems; two children, Virginia Hisquierdo and Susan Weems; his sister Lillie Rollins, and brother Virgil Weems. He will be greatly missed by his three grandchildren Joseph Hisquierdo, Lorenzo Hernandez, and Emilio Hernandez; as well as many friends that will cherish his memory forever. Viewing will be held Monday, August 3rd from 5pm - 8pm at Mead Mortuary, 36930 Irwin Road, Barstow CA 92311.

Published in Daily Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mead Mortuary
36930 Irwin Road
Barstow, CA 92311
7602565671
