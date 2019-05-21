Louise Jones
October 22, 1931 - May 9, 2019
Louise Jones, 87, of Apple Valley, California, passed May 9th, 2019, peacefully in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Born October 22, 1931 to William McKinley and Leota Lawrence in Brownsville, Nebraska, Louise grew up in the heartland. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ron, her daughter Pam Lamb, and her son, Michael Jones. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Holcombe, granddaughter Sharon Bonshire and grandson Eric Shover, as well as 4 great-grandchildren, and countless close friends who she loved dearly. Services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Sunset Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park. The address is 24000 Waalew Rd., Apple Valley, CA 92307. In lieu of cards or flowers, please feel free to make donations, in Louise's name to the City of Hope or the Ronald McDonald House. Links to both charities are provided: https://www.cityofhope.org or https://www.rmhc.org
Published in the Daily Press on May 21, 2019