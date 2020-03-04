Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Luella Sue Hudson Scissel

October 18, 1943 - February 7, 2020



Sue passed from this life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 7, 2020. Sue loved the Lord first. Sue is an angel of the Lord. Sue was as beautiful inside as she was outside, and will be missed by all, always and forever, especially her husband and children. Sue Hudson was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma to parents Russel Lowel and Bertha Ann Hudson. Sue was the last of 5 children. In 1950 the family moved to California, the high desert, Oro Grande. In 1961 she graduated from Victor Valley Senior High School. Sue was married to Gary Scissel for 48 years. Sue and Gary were both state licensed tree and landscaping contractors. Sue loved rodeos, cooking, traveling and baseball. She loved the 14 acre ranch that was their home. It had been her childhood dream to live on this ranch in Oro Grande. She got her wish. She is survived by 3 children; sons Blaine from San Diego and Brad from Oceanside, and daughter Susan Purvis from Spring Valley Lake. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The Hudson family lost their last 3 siblings within 4 months of each other; sister Louri Growder passed in October 2019; brother Bill Hudson on December 8, 2019; and now Sue. Sue Scissel could do anything she put her mind to, and did it with great pride, always to the best of her ability. She loved everyone and everybody loved her; it was impossible not to love her. Sue was a true friend, a wonderful mom and the best wife anyone could ever ask for. She was our everything and will be missed until we meet again in Heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Sue passed from complication of several illnesses. She is now pain free, and singing and dancing in the streets of Heaven. We love you baby girl and always will. Jesus has another angel home. She was cremated and her ashes will be spread under a large Sycamore tree at our ranch, which was her wish. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. See you all then. Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020

