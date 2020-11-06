M. Janelle Quinn

If you didn't know her you missed a lot.

If you did, I don't have to say a word, you are already thinking it.

But for my own selfishness I take the privilege.

Janelle was born August 7, 1942 in Pensacola Fl. to Lee E Rawlings and Doris C. Rawlings. Ten years later Elvin Rawlings was born into the little family.

She became familiar with the Lord Jesus almost immediately because her father was a minister of the Church of Christ and her mother was a faithful wife as described in the scripture.

Shortly before we were married, she showed me the good news of the Gospel of Christ. That was in 1963 and for our married years she has been an example of the wife as described in Proverbs 31:10-31. Read it for yourself, it will do you good. At her wedding, a popular song from the Broadway Play, Kismet was sung, "This is My Beloved." She has been my beloved for fifty-five years.

Janelle and I were married on August 7, 1965. She bore our children, first Jim, then Kim and then Tami.

They gave her wonderful grandchildren, Jim's daughter Aydan, Kim's sons John and Jake, and Tami's West, Hannah, and Quinn.

She lost Jim almost 18 years ago, but she saw a blessing even in that. She became mother again at age sixty of Aydan. We adopted her and she filled our lives since then.

Just a year and a half ago West and his wife Kayla gave her the only great grandchild, Kieran.

She worked at Woolworths then Bank of America for just a short while into her marriage, then became a full-time mom. Her daughters say she showed them how to be good moms and mothers-in-law. Just a wonderful heritage.

Her most important work was in the Lord's vineyard. She taught Bible school for nearly all her life, all ages including Ladies Bible class. She was the Education Director at Victor Valley Church of Christ for nearly 40 years even though she let me have the title. And many successful VBS's were under her direction even though I stood at the front of the building.

She worked in my accounting office as client manager, especially after the children were on their own and was the best at the job there could ever be. Her memory was too good to be true and she always greeted clients by name and with a smile.

She volunteered at St. Mary Medical Center for years and won awards both personally and for the hospital as manager of the Gift Shop. She often referred to volunteering as being very satisfying. She was truly Janelle Quinn at her best. Beside the Gift Shop she worked with the VolunTeen program. Even became Reginal President. At her Installation Dinner Dale Evans graciously spoke of the importance of giving back to the community. And she met some of her closest friends there.

She began suffering from dementia at an undetermined date, and probably from Alzheimer's as well.

She died October 29, 2020 after a fall fractured her hip. Even though the break was successfully repaired, complications multiplied during a two-month hospitalization.

Many postings on this site will tell that she has gone to be with the Lord. Her family and friends say with absolute certainty that she has followed that path.

Jim and the family say with the poet Albert Rowswell:

"Though you've gone first, and I remain

One thing I'd have you do:

Walk slowly down that long, lone path,

For soon I'll follow you.

I'll want to know each step you take

That I may walk the same,

For some day down that lonely road

You'll hear me call your name."

There will be a memorial service scheduled at Hi-Desert Church of Christ at 13460 Apple Valley Rd., Apple Valley, Ca. at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store