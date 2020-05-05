Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia J. Goldberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia J. Goldberg

November 3, 1957 - April 27, 2020



Marcia J. Goldberg, 62, of Apple Valley, California, passed away on April 27, 2020 in her sleep. Marcia was born in Santa Paula, California to her parents Clyde A. Coats and Mary J. Rector. She had three older brothers, Claude Coats (d), Robert Coats, and Wayne Coats (d). Marcia is survived by her husband of 36 years, Gary Goldberg, and her children Cari (45), Jamie (42), Sara (33), Casey (31), Gary (31), and their spouses, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her brother Robert and his wife Kathy. She was a devoted and loving mother. Marcia had a gift for cooking she was always dancing and singing. Marcia loved music, she enjoyed going to concerts. Marcia's greatest joy in life were her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was blessed with twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

