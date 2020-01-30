Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria (Mary) Contreras. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maria (Mary) Contreras

April 6, 1943 - January 20, 2020



Maria (Mary) Contreras was born on April 6, 1943 in Canutillo, Texas to Jose de la Luz and Candida Calderon. She passed peacefully on January 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and her family after a short illness in St. Mary Hospital, Apple Valley, CA.The Calderon Family moved to California in 1951. Mary graduated from Kettleman City Elementary School. She went to Lemoore High School for her freshman year and through friends, met her future husband, E. John Contreras. John and Mary married on July 15, 1964 in Hanford, CA. They moved to Lucerne Valley, CA. They both found employment in Barstow, CA. and bought their first home in Yermo, CA., where they raised their family. Mary worked at Barstow Hospital for almost 19 years. After that she worked independently as a home health care worker and as a baby sitter. She made long standing friends. She was loved by many, she will be missed by all. After their retirement John and Mary moved back to Lucerne Valley, CA. They traveled and enjoyed going to Las Vegas and Laughlin, and Lake Tahoe, NV. Mary is survived by E. John Contreras, her loving husband of almost 56 years; daughter Michele Behrend; twin sons Jess and Joseph (Sara) Contreras; 6 grandchildren Cory, Amanda and Christopher Behrend, and Joseph II, Selina and Joshua Contreras; 4 great-grandchildren Nathan, Sophia, and Annabelle Behrend and Giada Contreras. She is also survived by brother Salvador (Yolanda) Calderon; sisters Paula Calderon and Carmen Delgado; numerous nieces, nephews, caring relatives, and friends. A private celebration of Mary's life will be held at a future date. Maria (Mary) ContrerasApril 6, 1943 - January 20, 2020Maria (Mary) Contreras was born on April 6, 1943 in Canutillo, Texas to Jose de la Luz and Candida Calderon. She passed peacefully on January 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and her family after a short illness in St. Mary Hospital, Apple Valley, CA.The Calderon Family moved to California in 1951. Mary graduated from Kettleman City Elementary School. She went to Lemoore High School for her freshman year and through friends, met her future husband, E. John Contreras. John and Mary married on July 15, 1964 in Hanford, CA. They moved to Lucerne Valley, CA. They both found employment in Barstow, CA. and bought their first home in Yermo, CA., where they raised their family. Mary worked at Barstow Hospital for almost 19 years. After that she worked independently as a home health care worker and as a baby sitter. She made long standing friends. She was loved by many, she will be missed by all. After their retirement John and Mary moved back to Lucerne Valley, CA. They traveled and enjoyed going to Las Vegas and Laughlin, and Lake Tahoe, NV. Mary is survived by E. John Contreras, her loving husband of almost 56 years; daughter Michele Behrend; twin sons Jess and Joseph (Sara) Contreras; 6 grandchildren Cory, Amanda and Christopher Behrend, and Joseph II, Selina and Joshua Contreras; 4 great-grandchildren Nathan, Sophia, and Annabelle Behrend and Giada Contreras. She is also survived by brother Salvador (Yolanda) Calderon; sisters Paula Calderon and Carmen Delgado; numerous nieces, nephews, caring relatives, and friends. A private celebration of Mary's life will be held at a future date. Published in the Daily Press on Feb. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close