Maria (Mary) Contreras
April 6, 1943 - January 20, 2020
Maria (Mary) Contreras was born on April 6, 1943 in Canutillo, Texas to Jose de la Luz and Candida Calderon. She passed peacefully on January 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and her family after a short illness in St. Mary Hospital, Apple Valley, CA.The Calderon Family moved to California in 1951. Mary graduated from Kettleman City Elementary School. She went to Lemoore High School for her freshman year and through friends, met her future husband, E. John Contreras. John and Mary married on July 15, 1964 in Hanford, CA. They moved to Lucerne Valley, CA. They both found employment in Barstow, CA. and bought their first home in Yermo, CA., where they raised their family. Mary worked at Barstow Hospital for almost 19 years. After that she worked independently as a home health care worker and as a baby sitter. She made long standing friends. She was loved by many, she will be missed by all. After their retirement John and Mary moved back to Lucerne Valley, CA. They traveled and enjoyed going to Las Vegas and Laughlin, and Lake Tahoe, NV. Mary is survived by E. John Contreras, her loving husband of almost 56 years; daughter Michele Behrend; twin sons Jess and Joseph (Sara) Contreras; 6 grandchildren Cory, Amanda and Christopher Behrend, and Joseph II, Selina and Joshua Contreras; 4 great-grandchildren Nathan, Sophia, and Annabelle Behrend and Giada Contreras. She is also survived by brother Salvador (Yolanda) Calderon; sisters Paula Calderon and Carmen Delgado; numerous nieces, nephews, caring relatives, and friends. A private celebration of Mary's life will be held at a future date.
Published in the Daily Press on Feb. 2, 2020