Mario Martinez
July 2, 1961 - February 5, 2020
Family and friends, we regret to relay that our brother, Mario Anthony Martinez, born July 2, 1961, passed away on February 5, 2020. Mario was preceded in death by our father Henry and our sister Henrietta (Hank). Mario is survived by our mother Helen, siblings Edward, Cynthia and Milo, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. We will miss Mario's smile, laugh, his knowledge of and passion for all types of music, and his love for all food Italian! He loved his friends, and his friends loved him. Many stated that they had known Mario for 30 or more years, a testament that he valued his friendships. We will be holding a celebration of his life Saturday, February 29th at Victor Valley Mortuary commencing at 9:00 a.m. Please join us in remembering him. A repast will follow after the ceremony.
Published in the Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2020