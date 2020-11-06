Marion Pauline Thrush

2/28/1920-10/30/2020

Marion Pauline Thrush was born in Iowa but raised in Buffalo, Wyoming where she learned to fish, horseback ride and became an avid tennis player. In the 1930's, she held the #2 top lady tennis player of Wyoming. She attended UCBerkley and UCLA. While playing tennis, she met a handsome Merchant Marine named Donald Thrush. They married, had four children and found their way to Lucerne Valley around 1957. Marion assisted her husband while working as the local butcher at Leo's Market.

Marion loved her little community, and made life-long friends volunteering in the library, Garden club, and Roadrunners. She was voted both "Person of the Year" and later "Honorary Mayor" from her community. During retirement years she enjoyed traveling, reading, playing bridge, gardening, and in her nineties, played local shuffleboard tournaments with her friends.

Marion is survived by her daughter Donna Allenbaugh, son Jack (Candy)Thrush Parrish and their sons Max & Grahm, and daughter Janet (Andy) Knowlton with their daughters Megan & Hannah, and nephew Jeffrey Showman.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her daughter Pam, and parents Lillian & Bruce Watt, her brothers, Lynn Watt, Eddie Watt, and by her sister Frances (Don) Showman.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store