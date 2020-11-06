1/1
Marion Pauline Thrush
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Pauline Thrush
2/28/1920-10/30/2020
Marion Pauline Thrush was born in Iowa but raised in Buffalo, Wyoming where she learned to fish, horseback ride and became an avid tennis player. In the 1930's, she held the #2 top lady tennis player of Wyoming. She attended UCBerkley and UCLA. While playing tennis, she met a handsome Merchant Marine named Donald Thrush. They married, had four children and found their way to Lucerne Valley around 1957. Marion assisted her husband while working as the local butcher at Leo's Market.
Marion loved her little community, and made life-long friends volunteering in the library, Garden club, and Roadrunners. She was voted both "Person of the Year" and later "Honorary Mayor" from her community. During retirement years she enjoyed traveling, reading, playing bridge, gardening, and in her nineties, played local shuffleboard tournaments with her friends.
Marion is survived by her daughter Donna Allenbaugh, son Jack (Candy)Thrush Parrish and their sons Max & Grahm, and daughter Janet (Andy) Knowlton with their daughters Megan & Hannah, and nephew Jeffrey Showman.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her daughter Pam, and parents Lillian & Bruce Watt, her brothers, Lynn Watt, Eddie Watt, and by her sister Frances (Don) Showman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved