Martha Ellen Orm

March 29, 1945 - June 2, 2019



Martha Ellen Orm was born on March 29, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Guardell and Larue Banks. She moved with her family to Beaver, Utah later that year, and then moved to Milford, Utah in early 1947. Martha was raised in Milford and graduated from Milford High School with the class of 1963. Martha worked in Victorville, CA where she met and married George "Earl" Orm on October 2, 1971. Martha died on June 2, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Fontana, CA from complications of MRSA and respiratory disease. Martha is survived by her husband of over 47 years, Earl Orm of Apple Valley, CA; her son, Donald Orm of Apple Valley, CA; her daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Jason Biddlecomb of Peoria, AZ; her brothers, Jim and Jayne Banks and Russell Banks of Cedar City, Utah; her sisters, Mary and Jean Banks of Beaver, Utah; and her three grandchildren, Devyn, Giada and Xander Biddlecomb of Peoria, AZ; and several nieces and nephews. Martha's service and burial was held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Apple Valley, CA, with a few close relatives in attendance. Published in the Daily Press from June 29 to June 30, 2019

