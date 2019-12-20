Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jackueline (Jones) Lopez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jackueline

(Jones) Lopez

October 28, 1938

December 11, 2019



Mary went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11th after a long, difficult illness. She worked as a dental assistant for Arthur W. Johnson DDS, and Paul R. Spickler DDS in Barstow, and later went onto a 2nd career as a County Clerk for the San Bernardino County Mental Health facility, Barstow Counseling. She is preceded in death by her son Kelley Patrick Murray. Survivors include daughter Laurie J. Morrison; sons Michael F. Morrison and William R. Murray (wife Evelyn); her brother Charles L. Jones (wife Roseann); granddaughters Christina J. (Dado) Ankeny (husband LCDR Jacob T. Ankeny USN); and Jenny Marie Murray; and 4 great-grandchildren (Seth, Reese, Quinn and Tanner Ankeny); also several cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary was a long-time, devout member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Barstow. Services are being handled by Mead Mortuary in Barstow on Monday, December 23rd. Mary Jackueline(Jones) LopezOctober 28, 1938December 11, 2019Mary went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11th after a long, difficult illness. She worked as a dental assistant for Arthur W. Johnson DDS, and Paul R. Spickler DDS in Barstow, and later went onto a 2nd career as a County Clerk for the San Bernardino County Mental Health facility, Barstow Counseling. She is preceded in death by her son Kelley Patrick Murray. Survivors include daughter Laurie J. Morrison; sons Michael F. Morrison and William R. Murray (wife Evelyn); her brother Charles L. Jones (wife Roseann); granddaughters Christina J. (Dado) Ankeny (husband LCDR Jacob T. Ankeny USN); and Jenny Marie Murray; and 4 great-grandchildren (Seth, Reese, Quinn and Tanner Ankeny); also several cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary was a long-time, devout member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Barstow. Services are being handled by Mead Mortuary in Barstow on Monday, December 23rd. Published in the Daily Press on Dec. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close