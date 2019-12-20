Mary Jackueline
(Jones) Lopez
October 28, 1938
December 11, 2019
Mary went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11th after a long, difficult illness. She worked as a dental assistant for Arthur W. Johnson DDS, and Paul R. Spickler DDS in Barstow, and later went onto a 2nd career as a County Clerk for the San Bernardino County Mental Health facility, Barstow Counseling. She is preceded in death by her son Kelley Patrick Murray. Survivors include daughter Laurie J. Morrison; sons Michael F. Morrison and William R. Murray (wife Evelyn); her brother Charles L. Jones (wife Roseann); granddaughters Christina J. (Dado) Ankeny (husband LCDR Jacob T. Ankeny USN); and Jenny Marie Murray; and 4 great-grandchildren (Seth, Reese, Quinn and Tanner Ankeny); also several cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary was a long-time, devout member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Barstow. Services are being handled by Mead Mortuary in Barstow on Monday, December 23rd.
Published in the Daily Press on Dec. 22, 2019