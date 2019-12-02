Mary Jane Rock
June 18, 1925 - October 23, 2019
Mary Jane Rock passed away on October 23rd in Vancouver, WA, after a brief illness. She was born Mary Jane Worden on June 18, 1925 in Belvidere, IL, and loved spending time with her family, square dancing and volunteering. She had a goal of dancing until she reached age 90, surpassing that by 2 years. An accomplished seamstress, along with the rainbow of dresses, shirts and petticoats she made for the dance floor, she often made pajamas for family members and created beautiful quilts. She spent many hours volunteering at Victor Valley Hospital, where she also served as the president of the volunteer auxiliary. She was an active member of the Thunderbirds square dance group. Mary Jane enjoyed cruising and celebrated her 80th birthday at sea with her entire family. Having her family around was a joy for Mary Jane; Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter were celebrated at her home on Peach Avenue in Hesperia. In 2018, the family gathered for a festive Thanksgiving in the Pacific Northwest, where she had moved in 2012. She is preceded in death by husbands Everett Rock, Joseph Riberdy and Marvin Lane; and her brother, Bill Worden; she is survived by her son Thomas (Kibbey) Rock, son Frank (Carol) Rock and daughter Jeannine Rock; daughter-in-law Tif Rock, daughter-in-law Liz (Tom) Hartgrove; grandchildren Justin (Kerstin) Rock, Jeremiah (Rashelle) Gesner, Sarah Rock, Kerry (Colleen) Rock and Casey (Tim) Christianson and great-grandchildren Sophia Rock, Sadie and Wyatt Christianson and Kimber Gesner. A memorial gathering for Mary Jane will be held on December 6th at The Marshall House, 1301 Officers Row, Vancouver. Condolences may be sent to her family at 1805 NE 94th St., Sp. 43, Vancouver, WA 98665.
Published in the Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2019