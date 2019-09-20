Mary L. Maier
November 11, 1933
August 31, 2019
Mary Farr Maier passed away on August 31st, 2019 at the age of 85. Mary is proceeded in death by her husband Julius "Sonny," her sons Julius "Bill" (Nancy), and Donald Maier (Tricia), and her brother Silvia "Les" Farr. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Johnson (Gary), grandsons: Bryan (Jennifer), Judson, and Aaron Maier, and granddaughters: Rachel Belgarde (Steven), Megan Maier, and Samantha Hephner (Josh). She is also survived by 9 great grandchildren: Nathaniel, Angel, Xavier, Aaliyah, Addison, Avery, Jaylin, Dylan, and Malakai, along with many "adopted" children and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life open house will be held on October 5th from 11-4pm. Address and details are available via email: [email protected]
Published in the Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019